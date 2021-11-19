Tributes
Panaewa Zoo’s ‘Edwina’ the emu lays first egg of the egg laying season

The deeply colored egg was recently laid at the Panaewa Zoo
The deeply colored egg was recently laid at the Panaewa Zoo
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s Panaewa Zoo is showing off a beautifully colored find: The first emu egg of the season.

Friends of the Panaewa Zoo posted a photo of the oversized egg on Facebook. They say it was laid by an emu named Edwina who lays about one egg every six days. They say she’ll lay up to 15 before she’s done.

Scientists say the natural light blue-green, turquoise color of the egg is meant to camouflage it, because Emus lay their eggs in the grass.

Emus normally lay their eggs in the winter months, usually starting November.

The zoo says emu eggs weigh about 2 pounds, which is the equivalent of roughly a dozen chicken eggs.

An added fun fact: Once the female lays the egg, the male emu sits on it until it hatches.

