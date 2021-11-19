Tributes
Open since the 1960s, a family-run takeout restaurant in Kalihi to close for good

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-run takeout business in Kalihi is closing for good after 55 years of service.

The owner of Meg’s Drive-In, Loida Ogihara, said her husband’s family opened the kitchen on Waiakamilo Road back in 1966.

Their daily specials and quick service have become a staple in the community. But their lease is expiring soon.

Ogihara said rising costs and her husband’s health, mean its time to move on.

“It’s fun, but I can’t make it with this price. The prices of things are going so high,” Ogihara said.

“I want to thank all my loyal customers. They became really close friends because they’re here like every day. Even with COVID, they’re so loyal. They came every day and that’s what made me keep going.”

The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 17.

