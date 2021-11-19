Tributes
Open House: Convenient corner unit near Waikiki and newly renovated unit in Kapolei

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a rarely available corner unit in Four Paddle, with 2 parking stalls and storage. Enjoy beautiful ocean, mountain, city, and canal views. This well-maintained unit with Central A/C, laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer is turn-key ready! Unit is located on the cool and quiet side of the building and is conveniently located near Waikiki Beach, restaurants, entertainment, and public transportation. The building is pet friendly and VA approved with 24 hour security. Come live in the heart of Waikiki!

Next up, check out this desirable ground floor corner-end 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with 2 parking stalls. Enjoy the bright, modern, and renovated master and guest bathroom. Entertain in your newly renovated kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, range, microwave, dishwasher, countertops & tile flooring. This unit includes beautiful, brand new vinyl flooring in both bedrooms and living room, A/C window unit in master bedroom and ceiling fans throughout. Relax outside in your large-fenced backyard perfect for the kids or pets to play with ample storage and a lanai to enjoy the gorgeous views!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

