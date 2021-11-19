Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Look to the sky Thursday night into Friday to witness a rare astronomical event.
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North America, including Hawaii.
The partial eclipse begins at 9:18 p.m. in the islands.
You’ll also be able to catch all the action with a livestream network in Hawaii. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.
NASA says this will be the longest partial eclipse in 580 years ― at nearly 3 hours and 30 minutes long.
The next time Earth will see a partial lunar eclipse this long will be in 2669.
