Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries

(Gray News) – Look to the sky Thursday night into Friday to witness a rare astronomical event.

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North America, including Hawaii.

The partial eclipse begins at 9:18 p.m. in the islands.

You’ll also be able to catch all the action with a livestream network in Hawaii. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

NASA says this will be the longest partial eclipse in 580 years ― at nearly 3 hours and 30 minutes long.

The next time Earth will see a partial lunar eclipse this long will be in 2669.

