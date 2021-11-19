Incoming Maui police chief taps former Las Vegas colleague as deputy chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s incoming police chief, John Pelletier, has picked a former colleague to be his deputy chief.

Charles Lee Hank III is an Army veteran who spent decades with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before retiring last year as an assistant sheriff.

Hank says after all his years in public service, he wants to continue working for the people.

“I’ve been serving my entire life. I spent seven years in the military, 30 years here with the Las Vegas police, and I feel like I still have something to give and that I can help make a difference,” Hank said.

For Pelletier, he’s hoping to rebuild trust within the department.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that people have trust and transparency within their department and that they’re proud of MPD and I’m proud to serve the community,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier replaces former Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu, who was under investigation for hitting a motorcycle with his truck at a Maui parking lot.

Pelletier was selected in October to fill the role. Both Hank and Chief Pelletier will be sworn in next month at a ceremony in Wailuku.

