Heatlhcare Hero: This Maui nurse says her elderly patients are like family

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sometimes caring for your own family members can be difficult.

That’s why caring professionals like Luisa Ogawa bring joy and relief by just doing what they do.

Ogawa is a nurse practitioner for Kaiser Permanente. She goes out and takes care of her patients at their homes on Maui.

Sheʻs been doing this for seven years now, but sheʻs been a nurse for more than 20 years.

Among the many people that Ogawa cares for is Donna Pinto.

Pinto’s daughter, Erin, says her mom is sometimes moody and unwilling to seek medical care.

Her dementia is difficult to deal with.

“My mother can be resistant to doing certain things and Louisa will come in. My mom will say, oh, I don’t want to see any visitors. And within a half a minute of Louisa arriving at the house, she has my mom laughing and doing whatever Luisa asks her to do,” Erin Pinto said.

She said she’s always amazed at how quickly, skillfully and seemingly effortless Ogawa makes this all seem.

Ogawa, meanwhile, says she’s just doing her job.

“Dementia can be challenging for a lot of, you know, family members and caregivers. I treat them like my own family. Um, I treat them with love, kindness, respect, and compassion.” Ogawa said.

Ogawa has also learned a lot from her hanai kupuna.

“I’m very emotional because I’m very attached to our kupunas,” she said.

“They’re very close to my heart and I do a lot of listening. I listen with my eyes, my ears, and my heart, and I used to really focus on their feelings. And with that I can bring out the best in them.”

And since the pandemic began, telemedicine has also become part of her vocabulary. She reaches out to kupuna in places that she hasnʻt been able to visit.

