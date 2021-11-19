Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in October

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.3% last month compared to 6.6% in September, the state said Thursday.

The drop continued a gradual declining trend since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when large parts of the tourism and hospitality industries shut down. The state’s jobless rate peaked at 23.8% in April 2020.

Hawaii gained jobs in retail and administrative support services during the month. It lost jobs in accommodations.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said 605,950 people were employed in October while 40,850 were unemployed.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.6%, down from 4.8%

Hawaii’s unemployment rate is still sharply higher than March 2020, when it stood at 2.1%. The department said non-agricultural jobs are still down 78,300, or 12%, compared to that time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
For a Maui father and daughter, a weekend fishing trip turns into a nightmare at sea
Authorities said Mackenzie Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.
Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute
A grand jury indicted the adoptive parents Wednesday of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on...
Grand jury indicts adoptive parents for ‘heinous’ murder of 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua

Latest News

The restaurant's last day will be Dec. 17.
Open since the 1960s, a family-run takeout restaurant in Kalihi to close for good
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov.19, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov.19, 2021)
Open since the 1960s, a Kalihi family-run takeout business to close for good
Open since the 1960s, a family-run takeout restaurant in Kalihi to close for good
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 19, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 19, 2021)