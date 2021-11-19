Hawaii reports 206 new COVID infections; 6 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 206 new COVID infections on Friday.

The state Department of Heath said it expects additional backlogged cases to be reported in the next few weeks. Officials said the backlog involves testing providers that recently began to provide data to the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

Meanwhile, the state also reported six additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 998.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,522.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,526 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

119 were on Oahu

42 on Hawaii Island

19 on Kauai

18 on Maui

There were also eight residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

