Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI after 13-year-old walking on sidewalk is struck

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old Hawaii Island girl has died after being struck in Waikoloa on Thursday evening while walking along a road with her friend.

Hawaii Island police said the 21-year-old driver in the case has been arrested for negligent homicide, driving under the influence and driving without a license. He remains in custody.

The traffic fatality is the 25th so far this year compared to 14 at this time in 2020.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. when a 2007 black Honda Accord headed south on Iwikuamoo Drive veered into the sidewalk, hitting the 13-year-old and a male teenage friend.

The car then lost control, rolling over several times into a vacant lot.

The 13-year-old was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old male driver, of Waikoloa, and his 16-year-old male passenger were transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment. They were subsequently released.

Police say speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The 13-year-old has been identified, but her name is being withheld.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
For a Maui father and daughter, a weekend fishing trip turns into a nightmare at sea
Authorities said Mackenzie Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.
Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island

Latest News

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 206 new COVID infections; 6 additional fatalities
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Nov. 19, 2021)
7-week-old Seeley Borges is fighting for her life. The family is hoping a fitting donor will...
As Kauai baby battles aggressive disease, loved ones hold out hope for bone marrow match
Healthcare Hero
Healthcare Hero: Nurse practitioner goes above and beyond, caring for patients like family