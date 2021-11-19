Driver arrested for negligent homicide, DUI after 13-year-old walking on sidewalk is struck
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old Hawaii Island girl has died after being struck in Waikoloa on Thursday evening while walking along a road with her friend.
Hawaii Island police said the 21-year-old driver in the case has been arrested for negligent homicide, driving under the influence and driving without a license. He remains in custody.
The traffic fatality is the 25th so far this year compared to 14 at this time in 2020.
The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. when a 2007 black Honda Accord headed south on Iwikuamoo Drive veered into the sidewalk, hitting the 13-year-old and a male teenage friend.
The car then lost control, rolling over several times into a vacant lot.
The 13-year-old was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The 21-year-old male driver, of Waikoloa, and his 16-year-old male passenger were transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment. They were subsequently released.
Police say speed and impairment were factors in the crash.
The 13-year-old has been identified, but her name is being withheld.
