Forecast: Stronger winds due over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail over Maui County and the Big Island through the weekend, and into next week.

Winds will remain relatively light over Kauai and Oahu through Saturday, with breezy to locally strong trade winds spreading to all islands on Sunday.

A mostly dry weather pattern will prevail, with trade winds delivering just a few brief windward showers.

Leeward areas may see some afternoon clouds as sea breezes develop the next couple of days, but little leeward rainfall is expected.

Surf will remain low along all shores into next week.

Small, medium period swells out of the north and northwest are expected to arrive through Saturday.

A larger northwest swell will arrive Monday and peak later that day. An even larger northwest swell will build into mid-week and is forecast to peak on or around Thanksgiving Day.

