Episode 88: Discovering Love Again With Sarah Beppu

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In life, no matter how tough things get, it somehow all works out if you let it.

At least that’s what Sarah Beppu believes!

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ the mother of three describes how she coped with the sudden loss of her husband at a very young age and how life’s journey unexpectedly led her to discover new love. Sarah was even more surprised to learn that he took the time to meet with her late husband’s parents to ask them for permission before proposing.

Sarah is the author of a popular blog titled “My Life in a Snow Globe,” which has a worldwide following of women and men who are also coping with similar feelings of pain and grief after losing their significant other or loved one.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

