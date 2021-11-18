Trade winds will hold steady into the weekend and Thanksgiving holiday week

Expect light to moderate winds tonight before trade winds return today into Aloha Friday. A much more stable air mass is taking over. Trade winds will return Thursday, gradually becoming locally breezy late this weekend.

A a drier weather pattern sets in Thursday. Light to moderate trade winds return Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes. Increasing trade winds expected over the weekend. More showers are possible for Hawaii Island this weekend. And then the holiday week expect it to start off gusty and then back to classic trade wind speeds from Thanksgiving Eve onward!

Let’s talk surf! Surf is going to be pretty quiet for a few days, as a north-northwest swell lowers and shifts more from the north-northeast, which could bring a small boost for exposed east shores. Other than that, surf will remain small.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.