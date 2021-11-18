Tributes
State leaders, climate activists urge lawmakers to pass president’s Build Back Better Act

Speakers said action is needed to address the climate crisis globally and here in Hawaii.
Speakers said action is needed to address the climate crisis globally and here in Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii lawmakers and environmental activists are pushing the US House of Representatives to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

The measure will provide significant investments to combat climate change and invest in the green jobs industry. Currently, more than 12,000 Hawaii residents are employed in the clean energy sector.

State Rep. Nicole Lowen and Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters were among the speakers at a waterfront event Wednesday.

They said action is needed to address the climate crisis globally and here in Hawaii.

“Hawaii cannot afford any further delays. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to confront the climate crisis, create good paying clean energy and conservation jobs and to adjust environmental injustices,” said state Rep. Nicole Lowen.

“In the past 10 years, Hawaii has experienced 145 climate crises and weather events, costing billions of dollars,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“Build Back Better is not just a nice to have, but it’s a need to have. We know what to do. We know how to solve the problem. We just need resources to do that.”

State leaders and activists are also urging US Rep. Ed Case to honor a recent commitment to vote in favor of the bill.

House Democrats are hoping to vote on the bill sometime this week.

