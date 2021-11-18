Tributes
State: Aloha Stadium redevelopment will provide nearly $1.5B economic boost

By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction to build a new Aloha Stadium ― which will begin in early 2023 ― is expected to add thousand of jobs to Hawaii’s economy.

“We are looking at over 12,660 construction jobs and more than $595 million in construction wages alone. That’s even before we start operating,” said Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services.

The members of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District team said their mixed development plan will create more economic activity than simply building homes at the 98-acre property.

Their proposal includes housing, but also adds commercial tenants, generating nearly $1.5 billion in economic output.

“The economic gains for the entire development are tremendous and long lasting, which unfortunately you would not get if you built 20,000 to 100,000 affordable housing units,” said Kinimaka.

Stadium officials said their plan will also expand professional sports and entertainment activity at the stadium.

“We have had interest both from major league rugby as well as very serious interest from the United Soccer League,” said Ryan Andrews, manager of the Aloha Stadium.

“They (soccer officials) have provided a letter of intent for two teams here and actually to activate the site 40 to 50 times a year.”

Before that happens, the state will need to pick a developer for the project. They’re now down to three teams.

