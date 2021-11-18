Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Postal workers turn into Santa’s helpers in important mission for Hawaii’s keiki

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United States Postal workers take their jobs very seriously, especially when it comes to getting children’s letters to Santa.

This year, USPS workers are pulling off ‘Operation Santa.’ It’s a program that helps excited kids write and send letters to the man at the North Pole.

On Wednesday, USPS employees were at Kahauiki Village working with about 100 previously homeless keiki and their families to help get their Christmas wishes in the mail.

The lists of items wished for will be put up for adoption by anonymous gift givers who can send gifts to the child on Santa’s behalf.

“These families have gone through a lot through the pandemic, and these children — as well with schooling and just loss of employment with their families. So this opportunity gives them that glimmer of hope and resiliency and the ability to be thankful for what they are given in their community,” Kahauiki Village Site Manager Allyssa Koki said.

Last year, USPS says over 23,000 child letters were adopted by kind-hearted souls included 140 here in Hawaii.

Click here if you would like more information on the program and how to sponsor a gift. Letters can be sent to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. From there the service will compile the list and post it online.

“The postal service has been running some form of this program for over a hundred years where we connect communities with people in need, and connecting those Santa’s wishes with people that are able to provide that wish to the child,” USPS Holiday spokesperson Joanna Short

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
HPD is investigating a homicide at Waimanalo Beach Park.
Police arrest man following deadly fight at Waimanalo Beach Park
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Missing man found in Ala Moana area after US Army sends out alert
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon

Latest News

A grand jury indicted the adoptive parents Wednesday of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on...
Grand jury indicts adoptive parents for ‘heinous’ murder of 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua
With online shopping, “shop smart” has a different meaning: Don’t get scammed or hacked.
What the Tech: Here’s how to get those online shopping deals without getting scammed
Speakers said action is needed to address the climate crisis globally and here in Hawaii.
State leaders, climate activists urge lawmakers to pass president’s Build Back Better Act
There could be more opportunities for Hawaii’s energy-conscious drivers.
Electric vehicles are all over Hawaii roads. So why aren’t there more charging stations?