Postal workers turn into Santa’s helpers in important mission for Hawaii’s keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United States Postal workers take their jobs very seriously, especially when it comes to getting children’s letters to Santa.

This year, USPS workers are pulling off ‘Operation Santa.’ It’s a program that helps excited kids write and send letters to the man at the North Pole.

On Wednesday, USPS employees were at Kahauiki Village working with about 100 previously homeless keiki and their families to help get their Christmas wishes in the mail.

The lists of items wished for will be put up for adoption by anonymous gift givers who can send gifts to the child on Santa’s behalf.

“These families have gone through a lot through the pandemic, and these children — as well with schooling and just loss of employment with their families. So this opportunity gives them that glimmer of hope and resiliency and the ability to be thankful for what they are given in their community,” Kahauiki Village Site Manager Allyssa Koki said.

Last year, USPS says over 23,000 child letters were adopted by kind-hearted souls included 140 here in Hawaii.

Click here if you would like more information on the program and how to sponsor a gift. Letters can be sent to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. From there the service will compile the list and post it online.

“The postal service has been running some form of this program for over a hundred years where we connect communities with people in need, and connecting those Santa’s wishes with people that are able to provide that wish to the child,” USPS Holiday spokesperson Joanna Short

