Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly punching a security guard over a mask dispute in Waikiki.

Authorities said the security guard, described as a man in his 70s, tried to escort Mackenzie Barefoot out of a public area after he refused to wear a mask.

Police said that’s when Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.

He was arrested just before 4 p.m. near the Waikiki Shell.

Officials said he remains in custody and faces an assault charge.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

