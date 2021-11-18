Healthcare Hero: His patients call him a life-saver. He says he’s just doing his job

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Se Kon Won is described as being incredibly humble. So humble, that he couldn’t understand why he was being recognized in the first place.

Won is an interventional cardiologist at Straub Medical Center.

His patients will say he is a life-saver. He’d say he is just doing his job.

Honolulu resident John O’Keefe is adamant that people recognize Won and his care of patients.

“He is concerned,” O’Keefe said. “Just like a friend.”

Two years ago, O’Keefe felt a massive pain in his chest.

“When I got in the ambulance, and I saw how frantic these people were, that’s when it really hit me — this is really, really serious,” he said.

O’Keefe was in fear for his life, but Won and his team took care of him.

“I just said, ‘Thanks for saving my life,’” he said. “When there are people around, I say, ‘Hey, this is the guy who saved my life.’ But I could tell it made him uncomfortable, so I stopped saying it all the time.”

Two days and two stents later, O’Keefe was out of the hospital.

He tried to think of ways to repay the doctor.

“I know that the best repayment for him and myself would be to really get in shape,” O’Keefe said. “That would be the best because that’s all he wants from me.”

O’Keefe hopes the next time he see’s the doctor he’ll be healthier.

And he’ll try to refrain from telling everyone how Won saved his life.

