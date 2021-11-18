Hawaii’s Kaulukukui headlines Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2022 Thursday morning with three inductees getting selected from the eight finalists.

The 2022 class is headlined by Hawaii’s Tom Kaulukukui of Hawaiian ancestry, joined by Malcom Floyd and Mike Iupati who are both of Samoan ancestry.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2022,” Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee said in a statement. “Their accomplishments on and off the field showcase the best of our Polynesian community.”

Both the Class of 2022 and 2021 — a group that includes Al and Niko Noga and Charlie Wedemeyer — will be honored at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 21-22 next year.

The three inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Selection Committee which is comprised of former NFL players, legendary coaches, various members of the media, along with all living Inductees casting a vote for the class.

Class of 2022

MIKE IUPATI (G) Idaho; Pro (SFO, ARI, SEA) 10 years professionally Samoan ancestry

▪ Drafted in the 1st Round (16th pick) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

▪ 4x Pro Bowl Selection (2012–2015).

▪ First-team All-Pro (2012); Second-team All-Pro (2015).

▪ Named a Consensus All-American selection at the University of Idaho.

MALCOM FLOYD (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN), 10 years professionally ` Samoan ancestry

▪ 2x All-Mountain West Conference Selection in College.

▪ 2014 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient.

▪ Finished NFL Career with 321 Catches, 5,550 yards, and 34 Touchdowns.

▪ Ranks 10th in Chargers All-Time Receiving Yardage.

TOMMY KAULUKUKUI Born January 22, 1913, Died March 9, 2007 Hawaiian Ancestry

▪ Was the first UH athlete to earn All-American recognition as a football player in the 1930s.

▪ Kaulukukui, who was dubbed “Grass Shack” by the great sportswriter Grantland Rice, earned 17 letters in five different sports.

▪ In six seasons as head coach, Kaulukukui led University of Hawai`i to a 34-18-3 record. For his accomplishments, he was chosen as a charter member of the National Football Hall of Fame Association.

