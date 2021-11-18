Hawaii reports 226 new COVID infections including backlogged cases; 7 fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 226 new COVID infections on Thursday.

The state Department of Heath said the count includes approximately 70 backlogged cases involving testing providers that recently began to provide data to the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

DOH said the delay includes cases reported across the state. Officials said they expect additional backlogged cases to be reported in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the state also reported seven additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 992.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,316.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,445 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

116 were on Oahu

57 on Hawaii Island

21 on Kauai

22 on Maui

There were also 10 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.