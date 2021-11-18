Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 226 new COVID infections including backlogged cases; 7 fatalities

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 226 new COVID infections on Thursday.

The state Department of Heath said the count includes approximately 70 backlogged cases involving testing providers that recently began to provide data to the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

DOH said the delay includes cases reported across the state. Officials said they expect additional backlogged cases to be reported in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the state also reported seven additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 992.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,316.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,445 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 116 were on Oahu
  • 57 on Hawaii Island
  • 21 on Kauai
  • 22 on Maui

There were also 10 residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted the adoptive parents Wednesday of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on...
Grand jury indicts adoptive parents for ‘heinous’ murder of 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
A Maui father and daughter took a fishing trip. Then it took a turn for the worse
Starting January 1, 2022, Hawaii residents will be allowed to own electric guns and carry them...
Come January, Hawaii residents will be allowed to carry Tasers in public
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Missing man found in Ala Moana area after US Army sends out alert

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, November 18, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, November 18, 2021
Dr. Se Kon Won is an interventional cardiologist at Straub Medical Center.
Healthcare Hero: His patients call him a life-saver. He says he’s just doing his job
Entertainment: Hawaii recording artist Bruddah Waltah battles aggressive cancer
Entertainment: Hawaii recording artist Bruddah Waltah battles aggressive cancer
According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, more than 100 eating establishments have closed...
Restaurants plead for loosened restrictions as holiday season approaches