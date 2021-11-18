Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman

By Marina Silva and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - DNA tests confirmed that remains found in a freezer at a Missouri home belonged to missing woman Cassidy Rainwater, Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice said to KY3.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details in this story may disturb some readers.

The Dallas County prosecutor on Wednesday filed first-degree murder charges against James Phelps and Timothy Norton for Rainwater’s death. The prosecutor also charged them with the abandonment of a corpse. They each faced kidnapping charges in Rainwater’s disappearance.

The two men were arrested in September after authorities found body parts in Phelps’ freezer during a search for Rainwater, authorities said.

Cassidy Rainwater was reported missing in August.
Cassidy Rainwater was reported missing in August.(KY3)

Investigators said Norton admitted Phelps asked him to help kill Rainwater while she was staying at Phelps’ home, and he held down Rainwater’s legs while Phelps strangled her. Her body was disemboweled and dismembered.

More than 200 pieces of evidence were recovered at the home, authorities said.

Rainwater was reported missing at the end of August, KY3 reported.

Detectives said she had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet.

Phelps told authorities in August that he hadn’t seen her since July and that she had left in the middle of the night.

FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County in mid-September, saying they received photos from an anonymous tipster showing Rainwater partially nude in a cage. Other photos showed her evisceration and dismemberment.

Officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater on Phelps’ phone.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton were charged in connection with Cassidy Rainwater's death.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton were charged in connection with Cassidy Rainwater's death.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Rice dismissed rumors spreading on social media, saying some facts about the case cannot yet be disclosed.

Investigators have not located any evidence leading them to believe there are any other victims associated with Phelps and Norton at this time. Rice said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A grand jury indicted the adoptive parents Wednesday of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on...
Grand jury indicts adoptive parents for ‘heinous’ murder of 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
A Maui father and daughter took a fishing trip. Then it took a turn for the worse
Starting January 1, 2022, Hawaii residents will be allowed to own electric guns and carry them...
Come January, Hawaii residents will be allowed to carry Tasers in public
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Missing man found in Ala Moana area after US Army sends out alert

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Shooter Travis McMichael testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him