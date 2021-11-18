Forecast: Weak trade winds return, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will favor afternoon clouds and a few showers over leeward and sheltered areas while isolated thunderstorms will be possible over Leeward Big Island. Moderate trades will return by Friday and will strengthen to breezy by Sunday. During this time, a return to typical trade wind weather can be expected with clouds and showers focused over windward and mauka areas.

Small swells from the N and NW are expected for the next several days, biggest on Monday and Tuesday, with swell heights near 4 feet expected. A larger NW swell is possible around the middle of next week. Increasing trade winds will bring a slight increase in wind waves along E facing shores late this weekend.

