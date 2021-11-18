Tributes
Forecast: Weak trade winds return, stronger winds due over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:48 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will favor afternoon clouds and a few showers over leeward and sheltered areas while isolated thunderstorms will be possible over Leeward Big Island.

Moderate trades will return by Friday and will strengthen to breezy by Sunday. During this time, a return to typical trade wind weather can be expected with clouds and showers focused over windward and mauka areas.

Small swells from the north and northwest are expected for the next several days, biggest on Monday and Tuesday, with swell heights near 4 feet expected.

A larger northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. Increasing trade winds will bring a slight increase in wind waves along east facing shores late this weekend.

