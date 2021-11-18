After sailing for weeks, future USS Daniel Inouye docks at homeport of Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A warship to be named after the late-US Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, arrived at Pearl Harbor on Thursday morning.

The future USS Daniel Inouye was greeted by a large crowd of spectators and loved ones, who were eager to see the ship as well as the more than 300 sailors on board.

The $1.5 billion-guided missile destroyer was built at Bath Iron Works in Maine. The ship left on Oct. 4, more than six weeks ago.

Before docking at Pearl Harbor, the warship sailed through the islands as part of the “Honoring the Islands” tour — stopping in Hilo Bay, Kahului Bay and Nawiliwili Bay.

Organizers said the tour paid tribute to the memory and legacy of Inouye and his lengthy career of service to the people of Hawaii.

Along with being a politician, Inouye was also a serviceman. Among his numerous accolades, he has been awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Italy in World War II.

Inouye died in 2012.

The ship is scheduled to be commissioned on Dec. 8, a day after the 80th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.