Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Who will pay to fix the rail’s wheels? Councilmembers seek answers from HART

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an ongoing setback for the embattled Honolulu rail project, there are lingering issues with the wheels, which are too small for the width of the track.

Before the Honolulu City Council Tuesday, HART Interim Executive Director Lori Kahikina said bigger wheels are what’s needed. She added that a third-party expert determined the narrow wheels could be replaced instead of reworking the entire track interface.

The company Hitachi will now be designing the new wheels, which are expected to arrive next August. They will then need a full year to install and test them.

One unanswered question: Who’s gonna pay for it?

“Is this a cost to the city or the contractor that made the mistake?” Councilman Augie Tulba asked Kahikina.

“Everyone’s asking that, including my own board and as of right now — so I haven’t started negotiations with Hitachi. I just wanted us to work together as a team to get to the solution. And then once we get the solution done, then we’re going to talk commercially on who’s responsible for paying for what,” Kahikina said.

[Read a previous report: Honolulu rail could be up and running this year, but could still face significant delay]

Another problem to be solved is finding welders in Hawaii who are licensed to work with the manganese parts that keep the wheels in place.

The project will likely bring in mainland contractors for now, however someone in Hawaii will need to be certified for long-term repairs.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu

Latest News

Crimestoppers said Staple might be emotionally distraught.
Police, US Army seek public’s assistance in finding missing military man
A master planned community for the homeless made up of tiny homes and shared facilities is now...
Determination, cooperation key ingredients in making tiny home village for homeless a reality
It's major step for families living for a year and half with restrictions and residents in...
In new guidelines, federal government says visits must be allowed for nursing home residents
State lawmakers are discussing the challenges for the Child Welfare Services department after...
As community mourns Waimanalo girl, lawmakers consider how to protect other at-risk kids