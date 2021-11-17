Tributes
Wahine volleyball heads to mainland for final road trip of conference schedule

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team heads to the continent this weekend for...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team heads to the continent this weekend for their final set of road Big West Conference matches.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team heads to the continent this weekend for their final set of road Big West Conference matches.

The ‘Bows take on Cal State Bakersfield and Cal Poly on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Hawaii is coming off of a successful homestand in front of their first full capacity home crowds in over two years, sweeping both UC Irvine and UC San Diego in Manoa.

After suffering their first conference loss four weeks ago to UC Santa Barbara, the Wahine went on a tear of the second half of the Big West slate, knowing that they will see the Gauchos again to end the regular season — potentially setting up a winner takes all of the Big West.

First serve against Bakersfield is set for 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday, while they meet the Mustangs at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

