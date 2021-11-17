Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH women’s basketball returns to Manoa to host Bank of Hawaii Classic

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team returns...
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team returns to Manoa to host the Bank of Hawaii Classic this weekend.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After dropping their first two games of the season, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team returns to Manoa to host the Bank of Hawaii Classic this weekend.

The ‘Bows hosts a field that includes Portland, Portland State and Prairie View A&M in a three day tournament starting on Friday.

Hawaii is coming off of two tough double-digit losses to USC and San Diego, but now look towards their first home tourney in over two years.

Action begins on Friday with Portland State facing off with Prairie View A&M, followed by UH and Portland.

UH then meets Portland State on Sunday.

Tip off against the Pilots is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday, while the ‘Bows and the Vikings face off at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday — both of the Wahine games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
HPD is investigating a homicide at Waimanalo Beach Park.
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say

Latest News

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team heads to the continent this weekend for...
Wahine volleyball heads to mainland for final road trip of conference schedule
Hawaii residents rallied together to cheer on the UH football team and other notable island...
Despite tough loss, UH Rainbow Warriors brought fighting spirit, excited fans to Las Vegas
Before kickoff, a game day rally was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort for UH fans and alumni of...
Despite being away from the islands, Rainbow Warrior fans represent in Vegas
The Rebels won the toss, but they chose to defer — that gamble would prove costly.
Rainbow Warriors run out of luck against UNLV, ending chances for bowl game eligibility