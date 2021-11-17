UH women’s basketball returns to Manoa to host Bank of Hawaii Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After dropping their first two games of the season, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team returns to Manoa to host the Bank of Hawaii Classic this weekend.

The ‘Bows hosts a field that includes Portland, Portland State and Prairie View A&M in a three day tournament starting on Friday.

Hawaii is coming off of two tough double-digit losses to USC and San Diego, but now look towards their first home tourney in over two years.

Action begins on Friday with Portland State facing off with Prairie View A&M, followed by UH and Portland.

UH then meets Portland State on Sunday.

Tip off against the Pilots is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday, while the ‘Bows and the Vikings face off at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Sunday — both of the Wahine games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.