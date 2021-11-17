Police, US Army seek public’s assistance in finding missing military man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Crimestoppers and the US Army are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing military man.

The US Army said 39-year-old Joshua Staple was last seen leaving his Moanalua home on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

He is known to frequent Ford Island and the North Shore.

Crimestoppers said Staple might be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, red footwear, straw hat and a backpack. He is described as 6 foot 4 and 250 pounds.

If you’ve seen Staple or have any information, call the Fort Shafter Military Police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story may be updated.

