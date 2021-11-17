Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police, US Army seek public’s assistance in finding missing military man

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Crimestoppers and the US Army are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing military man.

The US Army said 39-year-old Joshua Staple was last seen leaving his Moanalua home on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

He is known to frequent Ford Island and the North Shore.

Crimestoppers said Staple might be emotionally distraught.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, red footwear, straw hat and a backpack. He is described as 6 foot 4 and 250 pounds.

If you’ve seen Staple or have any information, call the Fort Shafter Military Police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu

Latest News

A master planned community for the homeless made up of tiny homes and shared facilities is now...
Determination, cooperation key ingredients in making tiny home village for homeless a reality
It's major step for families living for a year and half with restrictions and residents in...
In new guidelines, federal government says visits must be allowed for nursing home residents
State lawmakers are discussing the challenges for the Child Welfare Services department after...
As community mourns Waimanalo girl, lawmakers consider how to protect other at-risk kids
The wheels of the Honolulu rail project are reportedly too small for the width of the track.
Who will pay to fix the rail’s wheels? Councilmembers seek answers from HART