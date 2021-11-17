Police search for attempted murder suspect after shots fired in Kakaako
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect in Kakaako on Tuesday.
Hawaii News Now was told a shirtless man fired shots at a business on Pohukaina Street — just west of Ward Avenue. The suspect then fled in a black Chrysler minivan.
The Honolulu Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at around 2:45 p.m.
Police said it appears no one was seriously injured.
Authorities said a search for the suspect is underway. Further details were not yet released.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.