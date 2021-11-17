Police search for attempted murder suspect after shots fired in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect in Kakaako on Tuesday.

Hawaii News Now was told a shirtless man fired shots at a business on Pohukaina Street — just west of Ward Avenue. The suspect then fled in a black Chrysler minivan.

The Honolulu Police Department said officers responded to shots fired at around 2:45 p.m.

Police said it appears no one was seriously injured.

Authorities said a search for the suspect is underway. Further details were not yet released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.