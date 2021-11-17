Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.
The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
HPD is investigating a homicide at Waimanalo Beach Park.
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development