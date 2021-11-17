In honor of King Kalakaua’s 185th birthday, local designer recreates royal garb

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of King David Kalakaua’s 185th birthday, a reproduction of his royal garb is on display at Iolani Palace.

Kalakaua — who was often referred to as the “Merrie Monarch” — was born in 1836 and served as Hawaii’s last king.

He is best known as being an advocate for Hawaiian culture, renewing a sense of pride in Native Hawaiian arts, medicine, music and hula.

Among the festivities held Tuesday was a review and posting of the Royal Guard and the adornment of Iolani Palace with various decorations honoring the king.

Inside the Throne Room of the palace is a reproduction of Kalakaua’s coronation suit and masonic apron.

The pieces were recreated by Hawaii Island-based historic garment designer Iris Viacrusis.

“Pretty much a lot of the pieces that I actually recreated for the palace, I was fortunate enough to actually have opportunity to actually measure the actual existing pieces,” Viacrusis said.

“In this case, we didn’t have much to go by other than his passport photos. For example, to get his height, there’s a photo of him standing next to a vase and thank goodness the vase is existing, so I just took the measurement from where his head was.”

The reproduction of Kalakaua’s royal clothing will join three other pieces also made by Viacrusis, including Queen Kapiolani’s lei hulu and peacock feather gowns.

To book a tour at Iolani Palace, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.