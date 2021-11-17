Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In honor of King Kalakaua’s 185th birthday, local designer recreates royal garb

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of King David Kalakaua’s 185th birthday, a reproduction of his royal garb is on display at Iolani Palace.

Kalakaua — who was often referred to as the “Merrie Monarch” — was born in 1836 and served as Hawaii’s last king.

He is best known as being an advocate for Hawaiian culture, renewing a sense of pride in Native Hawaiian arts, medicine, music and hula.

Among the festivities held Tuesday was a review and posting of the Royal Guard and the adornment of Iolani Palace with various decorations honoring the king.

Inside the Throne Room of the palace is a reproduction of Kalakaua’s coronation suit and masonic apron.

The pieces were recreated by Hawaii Island-based historic garment designer Iris Viacrusis.

“Pretty much a lot of the pieces that I actually recreated for the palace, I was fortunate enough to actually have opportunity to actually measure the actual existing pieces,” Viacrusis said.

“In this case, we didn’t have much to go by other than his passport photos. For example, to get his height, there’s a photo of him standing next to a vase and thank goodness the vase is existing, so I just took the measurement from where his head was.”

The reproduction of Kalakaua’s royal clothing will join three other pieces also made by Viacrusis, including Queen Kapiolani’s lei hulu and peacock feather gowns.

To book a tour at Iolani Palace, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu

Latest News

Crimestoppers said Staple might be emotionally distraught.
Police, US Army seek public’s assistance in finding missing military man
A master planned community for the homeless made up of tiny homes and shared facilities is now...
Determination, cooperation key ingredients in making tiny home village for homeless a reality
It's major step for families living for a year and half with restrictions and residents in...
In new guidelines, federal government says visits must be allowed for nursing home residents
State lawmakers are discussing the challenges for the Child Welfare Services department after...
As community mourns Waimanalo girl, lawmakers consider how to protect other at-risk kids
The wheels of the Honolulu rail project are reportedly too small for the width of the track.
Who will pay to fix the rail’s wheels? Councilmembers seek answers from HART