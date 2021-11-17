Hawaii Island police identify man killed following crash in South Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the 57-year-old man who died following a crash in South Kona on Monday night.

Authorities said William Joseph Rowan was driving south along Mamalahoa Highway when he lost control of his vehicle near mile marker 108 at around 8 p.m.

Police determined that he had driven off the roadway and made a sharp left turn onto the highway. This caused the vehicle to roll over several times, ejecting Rowan from his car.

First responders transported Rowan to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and believe speed and impairment may have been factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 24th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to 14 at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information related to the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

