Grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua with murder.

Lehua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua remain behind bars without bail.

Police allege the two murdered Isabella in mid-August, but didn’t report her missing for a month.

Her disappearance prompted an intense, multi-agency search and hundreds of community members also joined in the search. The two told police they’d last seen Isabella in her room.

But, police say, the couple had been lying from the start.

Court documents detailed horrendous allegations against the couple, including that they kept the child in a cage in the bathroom with duct tape over her nose and mouth.

