Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua with murder.
A grand jury has indicted the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua with murder.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:35 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the adoptive parents of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua with murder.

Lehua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua remain behind bars without bail.

Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl

Police allege the two murdered Isabella in mid-August, but didn’t report her missing for a month.

Her disappearance prompted an intense, multi-agency search and hundreds of community members also joined in the search. The two told police they’d last seen Isabella in her room.

Police released the mugshots this afternoon of Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of...
Police released the mugshots this afternoon of Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of Isabelle "Ariel."(Honolulu Police Department)

But, police say, the couple had been lying from the start.

Court documents detailed horrendous allegations against the couple, including that they kept the child in a cage in the bathroom with duct tape over her nose and mouth.

The city Prosecutor’s Office has scheduled a news conference on the case for Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
HPD is investigating a homicide at Waimanalo Beach Park.
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Missing man found in Ala Moana area after US Army sends out alert
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon

Latest News

With online shopping, “shop smart” has a different meaning: Don’t get scammed or hacked.
What the Tech: Here’s how to get those online shopping deals without getting scammed
The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund was created in 2018 to provide shelter and hunger support for...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donates $2.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (November 17, 2021)
Watch ‘This is Now’: International and business travel face a slow recovery