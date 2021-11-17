Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds again Wednesday will bring the possibility for another round of thunderstorms to the Big Island during the afternoon and evening hours.

The smaller islands will see some clouds and showers develop over the interior of the islands during the afternoon hours.

Expect a return to some moderate trades Thursday, which will bring a return to typical trade wind weather with showers focusing along windward slopes, especially overnight and during the early morning.

Breezy trades are modeled to return during the latter half of the weekend.

A north swell is slated to peak Wednesday, followed by a gradual decline through Thursday. Then, a small pulse from the north-northeast arrives Friday.

A pair of moderate swell rolls in Monday night and Wednesday.

On Thursday, a northwest swell will bump the surf to at or near high surf advisory levels for the north- and west-facing shores.

