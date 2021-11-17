Tributes
Trade winds begin to build and get a little stronger day by day

Clearing skies on the way but a few showers hanging over the eastern end
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Expect light winds tonight before trade winds return Thursday. Thunderstorms may continue to pop up on the Big Island through this evening. Increased cloud and shower coverage across mauka sections of the smaller islands will decrease overnight tonight. Trade winds will return Thursday, gradually becoming locally breezy late this weekend.

A a drier weather pattern sets in Wednesday into Thursday. Light to moderate trade winds return Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes. Increasing trade winds expected over the weekend. More showers are possible for Hawaii Island this weekend.

Surf is going to be pretty quiet for a few days, as a north-northwest swell lowers and shifts more from the north-northeast, which could bring a small boost for exposed east shores. Other than that, surf will remain small.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now.

