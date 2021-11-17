Tributes
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A DoorDash driver has been deactivated after she was caught on surveillance camera using the lobby of a California apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

Lisa Stanley, a radio deejay, shared a video of the incident Thursday morning on Twitter. It shows the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can in the apartment building’s lobby.

Stanley, who manages the building, says she didn’t know what happened until a neighbor told her there were feces in the lobby. She then reviewed the security video.

“I checked that video, and I literally threw up. I was so sick,” she said. “I’m like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ There is no scenario in the world that what I saw should have happened.”

Stanley reported the incident to DoorDash, who refunded the order and issued a $20 credit. The company also says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them.

“The trust and safety of our community is extremely important and what’s shown in this video is absolutely unacceptable and disturbing,” said DoorDash in a statement in part.

Stanley says she wanted to speak out because this is a health issue, and she wants to see changes to make it safer and healthier for people to get their food.

“You can be sure she was going on to deliver other meals,” she said.

DoorDash says it is working to get in touch with the building’s staff to reimburse them for the cleaning costs. It also says it will cooperate with law enforcement if an investigation is opened.

