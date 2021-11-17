Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As dark skies move over parts of Oahu, resident captures image of possible funnel cloud

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unstable weather and light winds are allowing vog to move in over Oahu and Maui County.

But the hazy conditions aren’t the only thing people noticed Tuesday.

Dark, ominous clouds could be seen over the Waianae mountain range.

And environmentalist Carroll Cox captured a photo of a possible funnel cloud in the area. He said he took the shot in Makakilo.

Forecasters say the unstable weather will stick around through Wednesday, and there’s a still a threat of thundershowers for some parts of Hawaii Island.

The tradewinds are slated to return Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence

Latest News

If you’re trying to think of a perfect gift for someone on your list this Christmas, here’s an...
What the Tech: Putting together your Christmas list? Don’t forget the home office
HPD is investigating a homicide at Waimanalo Beach Park.
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
As dark skies move over parts of Oahu, resident captures image of possible funnel cloud
As dark skies move over parts of Oahu, resident captures image of possible funnel cloud
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo