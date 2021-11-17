As dark skies move over parts of Oahu, resident captures image of possible funnel cloud

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unstable weather and light winds are allowing vog to move in over Oahu and Maui County.

But the hazy conditions aren’t the only thing people noticed Tuesday.

Dark, ominous clouds could be seen over the Waianae mountain range.

And environmentalist Carroll Cox captured a photo of a possible funnel cloud in the area. He said he took the shot in Makakilo.

Forecasters say the unstable weather will stick around through Wednesday, and there’s a still a threat of thundershowers for some parts of Hawaii Island.

The tradewinds are slated to return Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.