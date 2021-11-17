‘CWS failed Ariel’: In wake of child murder case, protesters call for reforms to protect keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of community members and Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s loved ones protested in front of the Child Welfare Services’ Kalihi office over the agency’s handling of her case.

Police have charged the 6-year-old’s adoptive parents ― Isaac and Lehua Kalua ― with her murder.

“So we’re out here and want justice not just for Ariel but for all the kids. We want better background checks. Not just give them to anybody,” said Livy Kamaka, who is Ariel’s aunt.

Melissa Sniffen, of Kaneohe, said she also was abused when she was a foster kid. She said child welfare officials don’t do a good enough job of screening for potentially abusive parents.

Sniffen said the couple should not have been awarded custody of Isabella due to Isaac Kalua’s past conviction for assault and terroristic threatening.

She said news of the child’s alleged abuse made her feel sick.

“I cried. I cried all day. I cried. I knew something terrible happened to her because I know the signs because I have been in it,” she said.

“When I saw ... how she was inside a cage and starved and died in that cage alone, it broke my heart.”

Child Welfare Services officials issued this statement today:

“We understand the pain our community is currently experiencing, and we join with the community in sorrow and frustration when harm comes to any child.”

The agency declined to comment on how it handled the case, citing pending investigations.

