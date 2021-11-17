Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘CWS failed Ariel’: In wake of child murder case, protesters call for reforms to protect keiki

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of community members and Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s loved ones protested in front of the Child Welfare Services’ Kalihi office over the agency’s handling of her case.

Police have charged the 6-year-old’s adoptive parents ― Isaac and Lehua Kalua ― with her murder.

“So we’re out here and want justice not just for Ariel but for all the kids. We want better background checks. Not just give them to anybody,” said Livy Kamaka, who is Ariel’s aunt.

Murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl

Melissa Sniffen, of Kaneohe, said she also was abused when she was a foster kid. She said child welfare officials don’t do a good enough job of screening for potentially abusive parents.

Sniffen said the couple should not have been awarded custody of Isabella due to Isaac Kalua’s past conviction for assault and terroristic threatening.

She said news of the child’s alleged abuse made her feel sick.

“I cried. I cried all day. I cried. I knew something terrible happened to her because I know the signs because I have been in it,” she said.

“When I saw ... how she was inside a cage and starved and died in that cage alone, it broke my heart.”

Child Welfare Services officials issued this statement today:

“We understand the pain our community is currently experiencing, and we join with the community in sorrow and frustration when harm comes to any child.”

The agency declined to comment on how it handled the case, citing pending investigations.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence

Latest News

Authorities said officers responded to the incident on Pohukaina Street at around 2:45 p.m.
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shots fired in Kakaako
Sunday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen at her family’s...
Agency charged with protecting at-risk keiki grappling with funding issues, staff shortages
Kupuna advocates express ‘joy’ after federal guidelines okay nursing home visits
This is the 24th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to 14 at this time last...
Hawaii Island police identify man killed following crash in South Kona