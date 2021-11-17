Construction on new, long-awaited Aloha Stadium project set to begin in 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction on the new, long-awaited Aloha Stadium project is slated to begin in early 2023, the state said Wednesday.

The state also said it has notified three developers who want to contract the project that a request for proposals will be issued Dec. 15.

The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District — or NASED — project will encompass roughly 25 acres for the stadium itself. An additional 73 acres around the stadium will be used to develop hotels, retail and housing.

This “entertainment district” will likely take 20 years to build because it requires a new sewer system.

Some pro sports leagues — including the United Soccer League and Major League Rugby — have already expressed interest in making the new stadium their home.

Meanwhile, the popular Swap Meet and Marketplace will remain in operation while the new stadium is being built.

The state has set aside $170 million for the entire project, less than half of what the final price tag is expected to be.

State officials estimate nearly $1.5 billion in economic output from construction alone, and $27 million in additional revenue following completion.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.