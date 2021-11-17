The bright lights are back! Hawaii’s newest holiday tradition is returning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may have noticed the grounds at Aloha Stadium being transformed over the last few weeks.

Hawaii’s newest holiday tradition is coming back this year: Show Aloha Land’s “A Winter Wonderland” opens Friday, Nov. 19.

Mike Gangloff from MIRA Construction launched the “Show Aloha Challenge” during the pandemic in 2020. What started as a large fundraiser to help support Hawaii’s kupuna and other struggling community members has evolved into a much bigger project.

“We will be using over 2.5 million LED lights choreographed to Christmas music. Families will be able to enjoy this show from November 19th to January 1st,” Gangloff said.

Show Aloha Land was started as a safe way for families to celebrate the holidays as they never have to leave their cars to enjoy the show.

The drive-thru experience includes the massive light display choreographed to the joyful sounds of Christmas. The cars eventually make their way to the North Pole with close-up views of Santa’s workshop, a village of elves, and Santa with his nine reindeer 80 feet in the air.

This year, the experience also includes Santa’s photo shop and a 70-foot long walk-thru light tunnel.

In 2020, the Show Aloha Challenge Foundation gave away two brand new vehicles to lucky attendees who were automatically entered into that drawing by purchasing a ticket. This year, the foundation is promoting a new giveaway: “Win Mike’s Money,” where one winner will win $50,000, another winner will win $20,000, another will win $10,000, $9,000, $8,000 $7,000, $6,000.

The next tier of winners will win $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000. Ten winners will win $1,000 and finally, 20 winners will win $500.

