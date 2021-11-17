Big Island man pleads guilty in deadly New Year’s Day crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has pled guilty to negligent homicide in a crash that killed a woman on New Year’s Day 2020.

Jesse Speetjens faces up to a year behind bars following his plea in court. The crash killed 42-year-old Sylvia Ravaglia. She was running in the shoulder lane of Kawaihae Road when Speetjens crossed over the center line and hit her.

Ravaglia was a swim coach at Hawaii Prep Academy and an accomplished runner. Loved ones remembered her for her love of life as a mother, athlete, writer and an artist.

After conducting an investigation, Hawaii police said that alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

Speetjens’ sentencing is set for January.

