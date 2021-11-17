Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Big Island man pleads guilty in deadly New Year’s Day crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has pled guilty to negligent homicide in a crash that killed a woman on New Year’s Day 2020.

Jesse Speetjens faces up to a year behind bars following his plea in court. The crash killed 42-year-old Sylvia Ravaglia. She was running in the shoulder lane of Kawaihae Road when Speetjens crossed over the center line and hit her.

Ravaglia was a swim coach at Hawaii Prep Academy and an accomplished runner. Loved ones remembered her for her love of life as a mother, athlete, writer and an artist.

[Read a previous report: Loved ones honor life of a woman killed in a New Year’s Day crash on Hawaii Island]

After conducting an investigation, Hawaii police said that alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

Speetjens’ sentencing is set for January.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence

Latest News

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police investigating apparent homicide in Waimanalo
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Army, CrimeStoppers say missing man may be emotionally distraught
Authorities said a missing diver was found near Makai Pier.
35-year-old diver pronounced dead after being pulled from waters off East Oahu
Even though Mariota may not see the field very often anymore, he can still see and feel the...
Local boy Marcus Mariota talks about playing for the Las Vegas Raiders