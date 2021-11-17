8 new COVID fatalities bring Hawaii’s death toll to 985; state also confirms 142 more cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported eight additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 985.

Meanwhile, the state also confirmed 142 new coronavirus infections.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,090.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,336 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

94 were on Oahu

15 on Hawaii Island

13 on Kauai

11 on Maui

There were also nine residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

