Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

You’re not imagining things. The vog is back (and could stick around for a while)

By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vog is back and it could be lingering for a few days.

Hawaii received a welcome break from vog since the last big eruption in the summer of 2018, but it has since been reintroduced with the most recent eruption about six weeks ago.

Normally, it doesn’t travel past Big Island.

But because of a lengthy weather pattern, light winds are pushing it up, according to meteorologists.

It can be hard to detect with the cloud cover, however.

It will likely affect the islands for the next few days so or until trade winds pick up around Thursday. Drier conditions on Friday will also help clear the air.

“You’re seeing a really hazy morning,” said Steven Businger, a professor for the University of Hawaii’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

“And in part that haze is vog. Because when you have high humidity and vog, the combination creates haze. And that’s why you can’t see the horizon very clearly this morning.”

Businger said that with La Niña winters, we tend to have more southeastern winds. He said vog is likely to continue if Kilauea keeps erupting.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured

Latest News

Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua murder case puts spotlight on systemic failures in child welfare system, experts say
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Army, CrimeStoppers send out alert of missing man who may be emotionally distraught
Lobby at the Hilton Waikoloa Village.
To attract new workers, Hawaii Island’s largest resort is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses
Gas is $6.09 on Lanai.
$6 for a gallon of gas: Lanai, Molokai feel the pinch of rising prices more than most