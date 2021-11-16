You’re not imagining things. The vog is back (and could stick around for a while)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vog is back and it could be lingering for a few days.

Hawaii received a welcome break from vog since the last big eruption in the summer of 2018, but it has since been reintroduced with the most recent eruption about six weeks ago.

Normally, it doesn’t travel past Big Island.

But because of a lengthy weather pattern, light winds are pushing it up, according to meteorologists.

It can be hard to detect with the cloud cover, however.

It will likely affect the islands for the next few days so or until trade winds pick up around Thursday. Drier conditions on Friday will also help clear the air.

“You’re seeing a really hazy morning,” said Steven Businger, a professor for the University of Hawaii’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

“And in part that haze is vog. Because when you have high humidity and vog, the combination creates haze. And that’s why you can’t see the horizon very clearly this morning.”

Businger said that with La Niña winters, we tend to have more southeastern winds. He said vog is likely to continue if Kilauea keeps erupting.

