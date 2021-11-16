Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in...
U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default soon after Dec. 15.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to keep financing the government beyond Dec. 15.

Yellen’s new date is slightly later than the Dec. 3 date she provided to Congress in a letter to Congress on Oct. 18. That letter was based on the fact that Congress had just passed a $480 billion increase in the debt limit as a stop-gap measure.

As she has done in the past, Yellen urged Congress to deal with the debt limit quickly to remove the possibility of a potential default on the nation’s obligations.

“To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible,” Yellen wrote to congressional leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
This is Now (Nov. 16, 2021)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, centre, visits the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in...
Watch ‘This is Now’: New developments in the race to replace Duterte