Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found guilty of killing her husband in 2018 received the maximum sentence Monday.

Evelin Iturbide will spend 20 years behind bars with credit for time already served.

A jury found Iturbide, now 27, guilty of manslaughter earlier this year. At the time of the crime, told police she stabbed her husband, Marine Sgt. Juan Iturbide, in the chest at their Red Hill apartment after he choked her during a night of drinking and fighting.

She initially faced a second-degree murder charge, but that was later reduced to manslaughter.

Juan was a native of Orange County, Calif. He was 24 years old and worked as a food service specialist at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

