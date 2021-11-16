Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence

Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found guilty of killing her husband in 2018 received the maximum sentence Monday.

Evelin Iturbide will spend 20 years behind bars with credit for time already served.

A jury found Iturbide, now 27, guilty of manslaughter earlier this year. At the time of the crime, told police she stabbed her husband, Marine Sgt. Juan Iturbide, in the chest at their Red Hill apartment after he choked her during a night of drinking and fighting.

She initially faced a second-degree murder charge, but that was later reduced to manslaughter.

Juan was a native of Orange County, Calif. He was 24 years old and worked as a food service specialist at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

[From the archives: Wife charged in husband’s death told police: ‘I stabbed him’]

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood watch issued for all islands
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared via a livestream in court Friday from Oahu Community...
Court documents reveal horrific allegations against adoptive parents charged with murdering girl
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting

Latest News

Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
From the Spanish Flu of 1918 to COVID, the Hawaii Theatre has survived it all.
Hawaii Theatre at 99: How a history of survival helped this pandemic-scarred landmark thrive
Aerial view of Honolulu.
Hawaii to get at least $2.8B from Biden’s infrastructure law
Crews put up the Honolulu City LIghts Christmas tree on Monday.
Here come the holidays: The tree is up at Honolulu Hale and the festivities aren’t far behind