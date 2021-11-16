Service providers say Isabella Ariel Kalua’s death serves as a wake-up call

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The story of Isabella Ariel Kalua’s horrific death of being duct taped in a dog cage allegedly by her parents and witnessed by her older sister is devastating Hawaii’s community of service providers.

“It brings tears because we know the impact on children,” said Leilani Kupahu-Marino Kahoano.

She co-founded the Association for Infant Mental Health in Hawaii which provides support services for professionals and families with keiki in those formative 0 to 5 years. She says she’s seen the same systemic problems for decades, lack of funding, social workers and support services.

“Being a volunteer with child abuse, CPS in the 80′s and seeing much of the same things happening today and so we talk about we have to break these silos,” said Kahoano.

“Impulse, desperation, fear, shame. I would say most times these are not things planned out way ahead of time,” said Amanda Luning an infant and children’s mental specialist and board member with the Association for Infant Mental Health in Hawaii.

“When adults are triggered, they are going to do things that are not particularly healthy. Children tend to be in the line of fire especially in families where there has not been a lot of support,” she added.

Service providers are worried about the life-long trauma for Ariel’s older sister, Luning says there is hope.

“Really giving her the opportunity to process what she was experiencing can really make a difference in terms of her long-term outcomes, said Luning.

She says family support services should be available to everyone and not considered extra.

It needs to be viewed as essential. We need to understand that families are building the next generation of human brains so they need to be equiped they need to be supported,” said Luning.

