Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for all of North America, according to NASA.(Chimperil59 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You’ll want to look to the sky this week to witness a rare astronomical event.

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse is expected to start at 1:02 a.m. EDT on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. and end by 7:02 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03...
NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. The eclipse should end by 7:02 a.m.(NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Deedy. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Prosecutor won’t pursue 3rd trial against Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting
The vehicle was heading down Ala Wai Boulevard just after midnight. Sparks were seen flying out...
Sparks fly from a vehicle barreling down Ala Wai Boulevard before crash
DKI Airport, Honolulu. HNN
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon
Evelin Iturbide will get credit for time already served.
Woman who fatally stabbed husband during argument gets maximum sentence
Watch ‘This is Now’: Mayor Blangiardi has ‘no regrets’ with his recent restriction changes

Latest News

Memorial site for Isabella Kalua.
Experts: Isabella Kalua murder case highlights systemic failures, raises mental health concerns
The girl's mother, Shalaye Newman says the one dog was biting her daughter's face and the other...
GRAPHIC: Family calls for tougher laws following dog attack that left girl seriously injured
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Joshua Staples.
Army, CrimeStoppers send out alert of missing man who may be emotionally distraught
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial