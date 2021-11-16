Missing diver dead after found in waters off East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A missing diver is dead after he was found in waters off East Oahu early Tuesday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Authorities received a call around 10:50 p.m. Monday for the missing man near Makai Pier.

Officials said the 35-year-old had gone diving with five companions but did not return. The companions located his dive light from the area but couldn’t find the man.

The Honolulu Fire Department searched the area using a helicopter and rescue boat, as well as by foot.

Eventually, bystanders located the man near Kaupo Beach. The bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but EMS pronounced the man dead just after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the case.

This story will be updated.

