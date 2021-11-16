Hilton Waikoloa Village offers cash incentive to attract new employees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hoping to attract new hires, Hilton Waikoloa Village is offering a new cash incentive.

Hawaii Island’s largest resort is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new employees. The hotel is hoping to fill nearly a hundred positions, including housekeepers, chefs, restaurant servers and massage therapists.

Full and part-time positions are available. The hotel says new team members will get $500 after their first 90 days of employment, and the other $500 after six months.

There will be a hotel job fair this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Water’s Edge ballroom. Pre-applying online is recommended. Click here.

“As we look to the return of more visitors, we’re equally looking to invest in our local community by offering jobs, which at Hilton Waikoloa Village comes with many opportunities for growth and personal development,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of the resort. “Our Team Members are truly the heart of our resort, and we look forward to welcoming new members to the Hilton ohana.”

