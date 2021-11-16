Healthcare Hero: She’s not just a hospice nurse liaison. She’s been called an ‘angel,’ too

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ligaya Villanueva Bercasio is the hospice nurse liaison at the St. Francis Healthcare System. This Healthcare Hero has spent more than 30 years in the healthcare field, gaining other names as well.

“The reason I call her an angel is because God just brought her into our lives at just the right time. Just to be, not just a health professional, but just to be an encouragement to our family,” Roland Bueno said.

Bercasio first met the Bueno family in September of 2020, to talk about hospice care for Mr. Bueno.

“Just like we’ve known each other for long time, that’s what I felt,” Bercasio said. “That’s when I’ve known them. You know, we really established rapport that it’s very short period of time. Nana sharing her love story in the Philippines with Tata, showing their pictures and everything.”

But when it was time for her to leave, there was a loud noise, a thud.

“Me and Roland run back to inside the house and we saw Nana on the kitchen floor unresponsive, not breathing and no pulse,” Bercasio said. “So I immediately did CPR on her, hoping we could revive her.”

Mrs. Bueno was taken to the hospital, but didn’t make it.

“Here she is trying to arrange for hospice for one part of the couple, and the other one goes at the same time,” Roland Bueno said.

Mr. Bueno passed shortly after that.

“My mom and dad had passed very close to each other, just unexpectedly, and she was just so integral to that process of accommodating us — not just the health things, but she was just really an encouraging force in our family,” Roland Bueno said.

“Caring, I think, is really a feeling of happiness for me. You know, fulfillment. I really do believe it is a calling for me. I’m in the right profession, I think,” Bercasio said.

“I’ve heard you can’t change the world, but you can change the world for one person, and I’ve been on the giving end of it, but I have not been on the receiving end,” Roland Bueno said. “So she really changed the world for our family, too.”

