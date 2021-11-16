Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger until the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak disturbance over the islands will keep winds light through mid week, with daytime sea breezes leading to a few showers and cloud build ups over the island interiors, while overnight land breezes lead to decreasing cloudiness and keeping any showers confined to areas near the coast. Light to moderate trade winds return Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes. Increasing trade winds are expected over the weekend into early next week.

The current short period north-northwest swell will continue to lower through Tuesday. Surf will remain on the small side through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as a mix of short period north and northwest swells move through the area. South and east shores will remain small.

